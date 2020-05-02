The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud official: If court intervenes with PM election, we will go to polls

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 2, 2020 21:57
A Likud official who spoke with Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, said that if the High Court makes a decision opposing the public's vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country will head into a fourth election.
Moshe Bar Siman Tov: Israel is in excellent condition facing coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 10:11 PM
Gov't expected to cancel 100 meter limit, lighten gathering restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 09:12 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 3,336
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 08:00 PM
Moshe Ya'alon: I doubt we'll reach the gov't rotation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 07:54 PM
Venezuelan prison riot leaves at least 46 dead, 60 injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 07:39 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll jumps, new cases stable
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 07:24 PM
Shooting reported in southern Bedouin village, two injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 06:39 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 05:45 PM
England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises 370 to 20,853
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 04:30 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases pass 40,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 03:10 PM
Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 02:05 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 25,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 12:48 PM
Malaysia reports 105 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 11:58 AM
Russia's daily coronavirus case tally hits new high
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 11:54 AM
Philippines says total coronavirus cases nearing 9,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 11:38 AM
