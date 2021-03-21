Likud supporters attack MK Merav Michaeli's staff in Jaffa

Michaeli asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "how long" he will be silent about the violence perpetrated by his "thugs," adding that "you were silent in the face of violence against Rabin and we all know how that ended."

Likud activists attacked Labor head Merav Michaeli's staff, spitting on her spokesperson, hitting her cameraman and cursing women and LGBTQ people at an event in Jaffa on Sunday, according to Michaeli.