Litzman: If High Holy Day lockdown goes into effect, UTJ will resign

Ya'acov Litzman, Chairman of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) Party and Housing and Construction Minister, announced on Friday that if a lockdown is placed on Israel during the High Holy Days then his party will consider resigning from the government, according to Israeli media.



"Approving demonstrations on Balfour Street, alongside opening cultural centers compared to continuing restrictions in synagogues and preventing travel to Uman destroyed public confidence in the system," Litzman told the Hebrew daily newspaper Hamodia.

