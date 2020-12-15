Lone Shirut Leumi volunteers to get NIS 4,500 COVID-19 grant

Lone Shirut Leumi volunteers, including ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) ones, will now be able to collect a NIS 4,500 one-time COVID-19 grant from the state, the Knesset Welfare Committee decided on Tuesday.The decision places Shirut Leumi volunteers on the same level as lone soldiers who finished their IDF service, who will also get such a grant. Lone IDF soldiers, or Shirut Leumi volunteers, are newcomers to Israel who don't have family here and are ergo more vulnerable to suffer financial hardships during the novel coronavirus economic slump.Director of the National Civic Service Authority Reuven Pinsky welcomed the move and thanked committee head Likud MK Haim Katz for his work on the issue.