The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lone Shirut Leumi volunteers to get NIS 4,500 COVID-19 grant

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 16:43
Lone Shirut Leumi volunteers, including ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) ones, will now be able to collect a NIS 4,500 one-time COVID-19 grant from the state, the Knesset Welfare Committee decided on Tuesday.
The decision places Shirut Leumi volunteers on the same level as lone soldiers who finished their IDF service, who will also get such a grant.  Lone IDF soldiers, or Shirut Leumi volunteers, are newcomers to Israel who don't have family here and are ergo more vulnerable to suffer financial hardships during the novel coronavirus economic slump.
Director of the National Civic Service Authority Reuven Pinsky welcomed the move and thanked committee head Likud MK Haim Katz for his work on the issue.
Accidental shell fired at Gaza Strip, result of misunderstanding
Patient shoots wife at Shamir Medical Center, commits suicide
Turkey says US sanctions have 'shaken' values of alliance
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 02:55 PM
19-year-old babysitter indicted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Jerusalem
Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 02:32 PM
Blue and White put up Ginzburg to head Foreign Affairs, Defense Committee
Coronavirus in the IDF: 230 in light condition, 3 in moderate condition
Coronavirus Committee head Yifat Shasha-Biton in COVID isolation
Petah Tikva kindergarten teacher's aide arrested for alleged child abuse
Illegal assault rifle, 3 pistols confiscated by police in Kafr Kassem
Israeli man flew from Philippines to Israel through Turkey with COVID-19
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 09:49 AM
Zarif: US sanctions on Turkey 'contempt for international law'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 08:46 AM
Kabul's deputy governor killed in a blast in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 08:14 AM
COVID commissioner warns another rise in morbidity will lead to lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by