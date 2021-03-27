Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives
By REUTERS
MARCH 27, 2021 19:00
A loud blast heard in the Syrian capital was the result of an operation to clear stray explosives in an area of the Damascus countryside, state news agency SANA said on Saturday.The agency made the statement after a loud bang was heard in Damascus.
