The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Belarusian president Lukashenko re-elected by landslide - initial results

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who emerged from obscurity a few weeks ago to become Lukashenko's main rival, won 9.9% of the vote, the data showed.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 10:10
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk (photo credit: SERGEI GAPON/REUTERS)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk
(photo credit: SERGEI GAPON/REUTERS)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide re-election victory, the central election commission said on Monday, after late night clashes between police and thousands of protesters who said the vote was rigged.
Figures released by the election commission on Monday gave Lukashenko 80% of the vote.
Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who emerged from obscurity a few weeks ago to become Lukashenko's main rival, won 9.9% of the vote, the data showed.
At least one person was killed after being knocked over by a police van and dozens were injured in the clashes that began after polling stations closed on Sunday, a representative of the rights group Spring 96 told Reuters.
A former Soviet collective farm manager, Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994, but faces the biggest challenge in years to keep his grip on power with some voters believing strongly that it's time he stood down.
He has cast himself as a guarantor of stability but has battled a wave of anger over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and his human rights record.
Tikhanouskaya entered the race after her husband, an anti-government blogger who intended to run, was jailed.
Her rallies have drawn some of the biggest crowds since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Foreign observers have not judged an election to be free and fair in Belarus since 1995.
A severe crackdown on protests could hurt Lukashenko's attempts to mend fences with the West amid fraying ties with traditional ally Russia, which has tried to press Belarus into closer economic and political union.
Human rights groups say more than 1,300 people were detained in the crackdown ahead of the election, including independent election observers and members of Tikhanouskaya's campaign team.
After casting his vote on Sunday, Lukashenko denied imposing repressive measures as "fake news or far-fetched accusations."


Tags Elections belarus Coronavirus
Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 10:37 AM
Iran says Beirut blast should not be politicized
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 09:44 AM
30-year-old man dies in Jerusalem apartment fire
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/10/2020 08:49 AM
Jerusalem light-rail driver diagnosed with coronavirus
Red Cross sends volunteers to help N.Korea cope with coronavirus, floods
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 06:31 AM
Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:31 AM
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:24 AM
Australia's second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 02:51 AM
Beirut governor says many bodies still unidentified are foreign workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:31 AM
Belarus protesters build barricades as they clash with police after vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:10 AM
IDF carries out a strike against Hamas in northern Gaza-report
Ambulances rush to Minsk protests after Belarus presidential vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 11:47 PM
Incendiary balloon explodes near Gaza border
Lebanese environment minister resigns from government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 09:51 PM
Israel Medical Association declares labor dispute
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by