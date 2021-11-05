The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Madrid police shoot and kill knife-wielding man

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 17:41
Spanish police on Friday shot and fatally wounded a man who attacked an officer with a large kitchen knife in a southern Madrid suburb, a spokesman said.
Police were called after the man, aged around 40, began threatening passersby with the knife outside a hospital in the Villaverde neighborhood.
"The man assaulted a police officer, who was forced to shoot at him," the spokesman said. "When the assault carried on, other officers also fired shots."
The man, described as of sub-Saharan African origin and known to police, died at the scene from his wounds. He had a record of violence against police since 2020 and apparently suffered from psychiatric problems, the spokesman said.
