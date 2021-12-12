Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes east of Tokyo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of five struck eastern Japan on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the southern part of Ibaraki prefecture, east of the capital Tokyo, NHK said. Witnesses saw the quake shake buildings in Tokyo, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

