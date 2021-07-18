The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Iran's Fars province - state TV

By REUTERS  
JULY 18, 2021 18:14
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage in the area of the quake, which was centered near the town of Khesht, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Coronavirus Commissioner: 'Now is not the time to fly'
Jordanian woman arrested on suspicion of burning 6-year-old son
Coronavirus in Israel: Camp participants must show Green Passport
Fire breaks out in Gaza border community, investigators on site
At least 30 dead in Mumbai in landslides caused by heavy rains
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 02:00 PM
Pope Francis calls for peace, dialog in Cuba following protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 01:42 PM
Tokyo Olympics: South African soccer team report three COVID cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 11:58 AM
Bennett: Keep order on Temple Mount, but allow Jewish visits
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson came in contact with COVID carrier
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 11:08 AM
Israel Police arrest two for indecent acts on minors
Coronavirus in the IDF: 167 service members infected
Vienna talks won't happen until Raisi is sworn in - Iranian Deputy FM
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 09:43 AM
COVID in Tokyo Olympics: Australian athletic team all quarantined
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 07:59 AM
Gunshots fired outside of Washington Nationals baseball stadium
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 05:49 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 04:55 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by