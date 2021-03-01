The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Vanuatu - USGS

By REUTERS  
MARCH 1, 2021 02:36
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck 90 km (55.92 miles) west of Port-Vila, Vanuatu on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.
