BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Argentina

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 10, 2021 06:07
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Salta Province, Argentina, early on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
Vice President Mike Pence to attend Joe Biden's inauguration - official
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 02:31 AM
Ten arrested as hundreds protest death of Ahuvia Sandak
Coronavirus: Brazil records 26,290 new cases, 1,171 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 11:41 PM
Ya'alon to spilt from Yesh Atid, run alone
Education Ministry Dir.-Gen enters coronavirus quarantine
Palestinians assaulted by settlers in West Bank intersections - report
Pope Francis 'astonished' by assault on US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 09:05 PM
Public Health Physicians Assoc. chair resigns, blames political echelon
Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 07:29 PM
Marseille is set to have a 6pm curfew Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 07:28 PM
Suspects approach Lebanese border, escape after IDF fires warning shots
Netanyahu, Edelstein to receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose at 8:10 p.m.
Health Ministry reports 7,808 new coronavirus cases in Israel
Florida man carrying Speaker's lectern in Capitol riot arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 04:55 PM
Radical leftist activist Ezra Nawi dies at 69
