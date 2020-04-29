The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Baracoa, Cuba

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2020 14:14
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has struck 48 kilometres (km) south east of Baracoa region in Cuba, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.
Sweden's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 20,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:13 PM
Labour leader Starmer says 27,241 people have died in UK from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:35 PM
Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 5,957
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:11 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises to 325
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:33 PM
Beijing city govt to lower COVID-19 emergency response level
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:01 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 100,000 milestone
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 11:27 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:41 AM
Assistant to Pompeo welcomes Saudi announcement of ceasefire in Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:10 AM
Germany reports 1,304 more coronavirus cases, 202 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:09 AM
Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases vs 6 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:41 AM
Mexico's registers 1,223 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:17 AM
Peru coronavirus cases surpass 30,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:21 AM
Two buildings catch fire in Kibbutz Tzora's industrial area
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/28/2020 11:12 PM
Police arrest two men rioting in Bnei Brak, violating coronavirus orders
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 10:39 PM
Liberman and his wife celebrate Independence Day at home with wine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 08:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by