Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Taiwan's northeastern coast
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 10, 2020 15:57
TAIPEI - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 shook northern parts of Taiwan late on Thursday, according to the island's Central Weather Bureau.
The quake was centered off Taiwan's northeastern coast with a depth of 77 kilometers (48 miles), the weather bureau said. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei but there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.
