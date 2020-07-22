The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Alaska peninsula

By REUTERS  
JULY 22, 2020 09:53
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Alaska peninsula on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ said.
Coronavirus: Knesset Internal Affairs Committee worker tests positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/22/2020 12:46 PM
Philippines records 6 new coronavirus deaths, 1,594 more cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 12:45 PM
Indonesia reports 139 new coronavirus deaths, highest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 12:32 PM
Hong Kong reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 12:18 PM
Russia reports close to 6,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 11:37 AM
Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 09:19 AM
Social workers end strike after signing agreement with Finance Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/22/2020 08:49 AM
Protesters block all entrances to Knesset - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/22/2020 07:58 AM
Trump and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Libya in phone call
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 04:46 AM
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 40,000 mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 03:26 AM
Police arrest six demonstrators in Jerusalem protest
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 07/21/2020 11:34 PM
Israel Katz meets with social workers' reps in an attempt to end strike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 10:08 PM
Shots fired towards a hotel in Herzliya, no casualties reported
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 09:17 PM
Khameni: Iran to strike reciprocal blow against US for killing Soleimani
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 08:17 PM
Coronavirus: 1,203 new diagnoses since midnight; 256 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 07:45 PM
