Mainland China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases Friday, vs 11 a day earlier

SHANGHAI - Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 3, up from 11 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, marking the 19th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.The number of new asymptomatic cases also rose to 26 from 12 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases, however.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,102, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.