Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi will be incoming Deputy Chief of Staff

Halevi, who currently serves as the Head of the Southern Command, was chosen by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi."Halevi is an experienced officer, who has performed various command and staff positions throughout the IDF," Gantz said. "As someone who has known him for decades, I am sure he will be an excellent deputy chief of staff, who will help the chief of staff and all IDF commanders lead the army in the face of changing challenges, in all operational arenas and in the required force building processes."Gantz thanked Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick, who was a leading candidate for the post, saying that he "is a respected and privileged officer, who has performed command positions on the ground and General Staff, and is currently leading significant changes in the Army's operating concept to prepare it for the future battlefield. I am certain that he will continue to contribute to the IDF and the State of Israel."