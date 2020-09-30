Major blast heard in Paris, source unclear

A major blast was heard throughout the city of Paris, Reuters witnesses said.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.This is a developing story.
Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.The blast was also heard at tennis game at Rolland Garros, and was caught on the game's broadcast.
Explosion in Paris heard from games at Rolland Garros pic.twitter.com/3eVhSLrXQQ— . (@wiIffff) September 30, 2020
There were no immediate reports of any smoke or fire.The source of the blast was unclear, but Paris police said over Twitter that it was from a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier.
Un bruit très important à été entendu à Paris et en région parisienne. Il n'y a pas d'explosion, il s'agit d'un avion de chasse qui a franchi le mur du son.— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) September 30, 2020
N'encombrez pas les lignes de secours !
