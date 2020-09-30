Major blast heard in Paris, source unclear

Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.

Un bruit très important à été entendu à Paris et en région parisienne. Il n'y a pas d'explosion, il s'agit d'un avion de chasse qui a franchi le mur du son.

A major blast was heard throughout the city of Paris, Reuters witnesses said.The blast was also heard at tennis game at Rolland Garros, and was caught on the game's broadcast.The source of the blast was unclear, but Paris police said over Twitter that it was from a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.This is a developing story.