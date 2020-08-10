Major explosion reported in Baltimore, several houses destroyed

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore reportedly Jewish neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, trapping at least five people and critically injuring three, firefighters said.
Images on WBFF television showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about. One person is reported to be dead, one person is reported to be trapped and multiple people are reported to be critically injured after houses exploded Monday morning in northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.
"Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called," the union said on Twitter. The union tweeted photos of rescue workers climbing over a pile of debris.