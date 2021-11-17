The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US House censures Republican Gosar for posting violent video

Gosar posted an anime video this month that showed him killing Ocasio-Cortez. It was the latest instance of escalating violent rhetoric in Congress.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 23:31

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 23:54
US Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona speaks during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US. February 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)
US Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona speaks during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US. February 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)
The US House of Representatives censured one of its members for the first time in over a decade on Wednesday, rebuking a Republican over an anime video that depicted him killing progressive Democrat Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden.
After the 223-207 largely party-line vote in the Democratic-controlled House, Representative Paul Gosar was called to the stand in the well of the chamber to hear his censure, and stripped of two committee assignments. The move drew just two votes of support from Republicans, who largely decried the Democrats' action as partisan politics.
Gosar posted an anime video this month that showed him killing Ocasio-Cortez. It was the latest instance of escalating violent rhetoric in Congress, 10 months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers prepared to certify his election defeat.
"What is so hard about saying this is wrong?" Ocasio-Cortez asked in debate before the vote. "Will we live up to the promises that we make our children, that this is a place where we will defend one another regardless of belief, that our core human dignity matters?"
Gosar, a staunch Trump ally and hardline conservative, rejected accusations that the video was "dangerous or threatening."
HUNDREDS OF anime fans, many in costume, converge on the Jerusalem International Convention Center at last year’s Harucon (credit: ERIK PRIES)HUNDREDS OF anime fans, many in costume, converge on the Jerusalem International Convention Center at last year’s Harucon (credit: ERIK PRIES)
"There is no threat in the cartoon other than the threat that immigration poses to our country," he said, adding he did not advocate violence toward anyone.
The 62-year-old Arizona Republican has described the Trump followers who assaulted the Capitol as "peaceful patriots," voted against certifying Biden's 2020 election victory in January and backed Trump's false claims of a stolen election.
Democrats say the action is necessary because House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has refused to discipline Gosar. A censure is a symbolic reprimand that carries no fines or other penalties.
House Republican leaders recommended but did not require their members vote no on the motion.
The resolution drew support from two Republicans who oppose Trump: Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who both sit on a House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
"It's really important for us to be very clear that violence has no place in our political discourse," Cheney told reporters after the vote. "I don't think this should be an issue about party, about partisan politics."
During debate on the motion, Democrats said no other workplace in the United States would permit one employee to post threatening videos of another.
McCarthy repeatedly described Democrats' actions as "rules for thee but not for me" in arguing against the motion on the House floor.
"The speaker is burning down the House on her way out the door," he said of Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Threats of violence are becoming more frequent in US political discourse.
Some of the 13 House Republicans who voted to pass Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill have reported receiving death threats over their votes, and dozens of state-level election workers have reported receiving threats from Trump supporters angered by his baseless allegations that his November 2020 defeat was the result of fraud.
House Democrats stripped firebrand Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments this year for incendiary remarks that included support for violence against Democrats.
The last time a US House member was censured was 2010, when the action was taken against then-Democratic Representative Charles Rangel after he was found guilty of several ethics violations, including improper fundraising and inaccurate financial disclosure reports and federal tax returns.


Tags violence House of Representatives anime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by