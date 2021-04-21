The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Majority of US Senate votes to confirm Monaco as deputy attorney general

By REUTERS  
APRIL 21, 2021 01:01
A majority of the US Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee Lisa Monaco to serve as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department.
Biden & Harris to deliver remarks on Chauvin verdict 'later this evening'
Saudi Arabia reiterates call for Iran to engage in ongoing negotiations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 12:47 AM
Derek Chauvin found guilty in the death of George Floyd - CNN
US watchdog will review FAA decision to unground Boeing 737 MAX
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 12:06 AM
Turkey says US recognising Armenian 'genocide' will further harm ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 10:52 PM
US-backed Afghan peace conference postponed over Taliban no-show - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 10:42 PM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Putin: Meet me for talks in Donbass conflict zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 10:39 PM
Suicide bomber targets Afghan security forces convoy in Kabul -officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 09:38 PM
Giant pit opens up in Ramat Gan living room
Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defense system
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 07:48 PM
Natanz damage repaired, uranium enrichment facility back to work - report
Russia's to focus on 'possible sequencing' to revive Iran nuke talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 06:52 PM
Coronavirus: Glitch in system lets passengers fly without health form
Eichler: 'Rumors about haredim spreading disease has influenced Arabs'
Forest fire breaks out, aircraft working to extinguish flames
