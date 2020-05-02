The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malaysia reports 105 new coronavirus cases

By REUTERS  
MAY 2, 2020 11:58
KUALA LUMPUR  - Malaysia reported 105 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,176.

The number of deaths remained at 103, unchanged from Friday.


