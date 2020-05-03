The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia reports 122 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

By REUTERS  
MAY 3, 2020 12:08
Malaysia reported 122 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 6,298 infections.
The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 105.
Oil spill found in Israeli stream
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 01:10 PM
Police arrested man for sleeping in coronavirus hotel despite not being s
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 01:05 PM
Indonesia reports 349 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 12:58 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 164
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 12:56 PM
England could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 12:55 PM
Singapore reports 657 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 12:07 PM
Philippines coronavirus cases surpass 9,000, death toll rises
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 12:06 PM
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by record daily amount
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 12:05 PM
19-year-old arrested for using 14-year-old to sell drugs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 10:31 AM
Pride parades throughout Israel pushed to end of summer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 10:07 AM
Coronavirus: 230 dead, 103 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 09:41 AM
40% of Jerusalem students return to school - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 09:12 AM
Five people caught by IDF attempting to sneak from Lebanon into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 09:03 AM
Teachers over 65, with preexisting conditions may not return to work
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 08:54 AM
11-year-old arrested for driving ATV with 7-year-old brother
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 08:39 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by