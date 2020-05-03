Malaysia reports 122 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths
By REUTERS
MAY 3, 2020 12:08
Malaysia reported 122 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 6,298 infections.The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 105.
