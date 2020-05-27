Malaysia reports 15 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
By REUTERS
MAY 27, 2020 14:20
Malaysian health authorities on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 7,619 cases.The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 115.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com