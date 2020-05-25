Malaysia reports 172 new coronavirus cases, most of them foreigners
By REUTERS
MAY 25, 2020 12:43
Malaysia reported 172 new coronavirus cases on Monday, most of them foreigners held at immigration depots, and taking the total number of infections in the country to 7,417.The Ministry of Health said the number of deaths remained unchanged at 115.
