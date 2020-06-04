The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malaysia reports 277 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By REUTERS  
JUNE 4, 2020 12:25
Malaysian health authorities on Thursday reported 277 new coronavirus cases after infections were detected in an immigration detention center.
The rise in new cases pushed Malaysia's cumulative total past the 8,000 mark to 8,247.
The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 115.
Philippines reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 634 more cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 12:24 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits north of Halmahera, Indonesia
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 12:23 PM
Indonesia reports 585 new coronavirus infections, 23 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 12:21 PM
Hong Kong confirms 5 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 12:19 PM
Cargo train car topples over near Herzliya
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/04/2020 11:33 AM
India, Australia seal deal to use each other's military bases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:30 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally edges past 440,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:28 AM
Thailand reports 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:24 AM
A body was found in a burning car in southern Israel
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 06/04/2020 08:41 AM
Hong Kong legislature starts voting on controversial China bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 06:46 AM
Olympics-Japan to explore 'simplified' Games amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 05:30 AM
Israel Parade in New York made virtual, postponed by a week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 05:27 AM
North Korea says US in no position to criticize China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 05:24 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Southern California
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 05:09 AM
China reports only one coronavirus case for June 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 03:04 AM
