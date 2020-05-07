Malaysia reports 39 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
By REUTERS
MAY 7, 2020 11:49
Malaysia reported 39 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,467 infections.The health ministry reported no new deaths. The total number of fatalities from the outbreak stands at 107.
