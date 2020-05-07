The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malaysia reports 39 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths

By REUTERS  
MAY 7, 2020 11:49
Malaysia reported 39 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,467 infections.
The health ministry reported no new deaths. The total number of fatalities from the outbreak stands at 107.


Black, Indian and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:58 AM
Dutch agency will review gov't performance during coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:48 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 239 dead, 16,346 altogether confirmed cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 11:11 AM
South African children face hunger as school closure halts free meals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:01 AM
Russia reports new record daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:49 AM
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:46 AM
Singapore reports 741 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 20,939
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:30 AM
IDF solider found after being reported as missing
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 05/07/2020 10:10 AM
Merkel's chief of staff: Pandemic to last least for rest of year
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 09:35 AM
Opposition limited in final government formation votes
At least 50 infected with coronavirus at Mexican retirement home
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 07:12 AM
EU ambassador to China says rising Sino-US tensions not helpful
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 07:08 AM
India records total of 52,952 coronavirus cases, 1,783 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 06:35 AM
Palestinian Authority reports first birth by a coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 02:46 AM
Brazil reports 10,503 new coronavirus cases in record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 01:21 AM
