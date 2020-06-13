Malaysia reports 43 new coronavirus cases, one new death
By REUTERS
JUNE 13, 2020 12:32
KUALA LUMPUR, - Malaysia reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the cumulative total to 8,445 infections.The health ministry also reported one new death, taking total fatalities from the outbreak to 120.
