The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia reports 51 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

By REUTERS  
APRIL 25, 2020 11:16
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 51 new coronavirus infections and two deaths on Saturday.
The total number of recorded cases is 5,742, with 98 fatalities, the health ministry said in a news conference. 


Tags malaysia Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 12:18 PM
Tokyo confirms 103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 12:00 PM
Philippines records 17 new coronavirus deaths, 102 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 11:13 AM
86-year-old Jerusalem nursing home resident dies of COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 10:53 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,055 to 152,438
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 10:41 AM
Singapore reports 618 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 12,693
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 10:33 AM
Thailand reports 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 08:13 AM
UK to start trials on whether plasma could help COVID-19 patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 04:08 AM
Trump signs emergency relief bill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 03:00 AM
Two brothers die in car accident near Omer on highway 60
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 02:45 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 01:08 AM
US warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 09:12 PM
Rate of new coronavirus cases in Italy rise, while death rate lowers
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:42 PM
Coamo: Coronavirus came to New York from Europe not China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:41 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 109 to 2,600
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by