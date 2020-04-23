The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malaysia reports 71 new coronavirus cases, with two new deaths

By REUTERS  
APRIL 23, 2020 12:55
Malaysia reported 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,603.
The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95. 


Iran summons Swiss ambassador as US representative over Gulf tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 01:56 PM
IATA not satisfied with Middle East efforts to support airlines
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 12:58 PM
Spain's death toll from coronavirus rises to 22,157
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 12:50 PM
Defense Minister Bennett presents coronavirus exit strategy to PM
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/23/2020 12:05 PM
Russia's new coronavirus cases fall for third day as total passes 62,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 10:46 AM
WHO is indispensable partner for Germany, Merkel says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 10:46 AM
Merkel says we are still at the start of the coronavirus pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 10:44 AM
Chinese construction worker killed in Kiryat Gat accident
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/23/2020 10:07 AM
UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 09:29 AM
US calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 08:16 AM
Thailand reports 13 new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 08:13 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 08:11 AM
Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 191
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/23/2020 07:31 AM
IDF: Flight training for Independence Day to be heard throughout country
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/23/2020 07:25 AM
Mainland China reports 10 new coronavirus cases vs 30 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 04:22 AM
