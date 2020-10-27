Malaysia reports 835 new coronavirus cases, two deaths
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 27, 2020 12:23
Malaysia's health ministry reported 835 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 28,640 infections.The Southeast Asian country also recorded two new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 238.
