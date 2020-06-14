Malaysia reports eight new coronavirus cases, one more death
By REUTERS
JUNE 14, 2020 13:34
Malaysia reported eight new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 8,453 infections.The health ministry also reported one more death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 121.
