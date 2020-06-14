The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malaysia reports eight new coronavirus cases, one more death

By REUTERS  
JUNE 14, 2020 13:34
Malaysia reported eight new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 8,453 infections.
The health ministry also reported one more death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 121.
Beijing confirms eight new COVID-19 cases in first seven hours of June 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 02:32 PM
UN says two peacekeepers killed in an attack on a convoy in Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 01:36 PM
Knesset Speaker Levin appoints new Knesset director-general
Indonesia reports 857 new coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 12:04 PM
Philippines reports 539 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 12:03 PM
Tokyo confirms 47 new coronavirus cases on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 12:02 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Country surpasses 19,000 patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 09:47 AM
Pre-school in Netivot closed after child diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 08:02 AM
China Southern Airlines flight suspended over COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 06:36 AM
Mevaseret Zion school closes while teacher tested for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 12:32 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Taiwan region - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 12:00 AM
Joint List MK calls on police to practice restraint in Jaffa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/13/2020 11:53 PM
US CDC reports 2,038,344 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 09:40 PM
Coronavirus: President's House staffer tests positive for the virus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/13/2020 08:58 PM
Justice Minister: Netanyahu speaks ‘his truth’ when says he is targeted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/13/2020 08:39 PM
