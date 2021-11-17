The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Malcolm X's convicted killers to be exonerated - Manhattan DA

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 20:10

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 20:39
The Manhattan District Attorney's office said it will act to exonerate two men convicted of killing Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 in what will represent an official acknowledgment of errors made in the case.
Malcolm X rose to prominence as the national spokesman of the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused Black separatism. He spent more over a decade with the group before becoming disillusioned, publicly breaking with it in 1964 and moderating some of his earlier views on racial separation.
He was shot dead at New York's Audubon Ballroom while preparing to deliver a speech. Three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted in the shooting.
The District Attorney's move was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed to Reuters by a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA's office on Wednesday.
In an interview with the Times, Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, apologized on behalf of law enforcement, which he said had failed the families of the two men - Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam.
"This points to the truth that law enforcement over history has often failed to live up to its responsibilities," Vance said. "These men did not get the justice that they deserved."
A nearly two-year investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan DA and lawyers for the two men found that prosecutors and law enforcement agencies withheld key evidence that, had it been turned over, would likely have led to the pair's acquittal, according to the Times.
Some historians and scholars have contended that the wrong men were convicted. Vance's office said last year it would review the convictions in the case.
Knesset speaker forms ethics committee despite opposition backlash
By GIL HOFFMAN , ELIAV BREUER
11/17/2021 08:33 PM
Moderna applies for US authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:28 PM
Iran-backed hackers launching cyberattacks on healthcare - US gov't
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:22 PM
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan. 6 congressional probe
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:04 PM
Indian forces kill nine suspected militants in Kashmir
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 07:55 PM
Public Security Minister visits Soroka 3 days after mass brawl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 07:48 PM
Islamic state claims responsibility for two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 07:26 PM
Coalition MK to stop voting with gov't due to cannabis legislation block
By GIL HOFFMAN
11/17/2021 07:16 PM
Tel Aviv Municipality official paid minor for sexual acts - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 07:08 PM
US Republican who tweeted violent AOC video to face sanction vote
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 05:15 PM
Israel COVID travel: Passenger declaration form extended to 48 hours
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
11/17/2021 05:07 PM
Shekel reaches NIS 3.06 to dollar
By ZEV STUB
11/17/2021 04:58 PM
Four days of rain expected beginning Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 04:46 PM
Iran says IAEA report on Tehran's nuclear work is politically-motivated
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 04:25 PM
Bus driver seriously injured after getting stabbed by passenger
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 03:33 PM
