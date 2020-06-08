Male MK to head Knesset Committee on Advancing Women

The new chairman of the Knesset Committee on Advancing the Status of Women will be Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Oded Forer, the Knesset House Committee decided on Monday.Forer will replace Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman, who chaired the committee for the past four years. It is rare for a male MK to chair the committee. But Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar chaired it when his party was in the opposition.A subcommittee on stopping the murdering of women will be headed by Meretz faction head Tamar Zandberg.