43-year-old dies after electrocuted in storage unit in Acre

A 43-year-old man was electrocuted in a storage unit in Acre on Saturday afternoon, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) press release.
MDA received the report at 6:25 p.m. and rushed to the scene. A team of medics and paramedics treated the man and tried to resuscitate him, but he was eventually proclaimed dead.
According to MDA paramedic Amir Dadon, "the injured man was laying in a storage room, unconscious and with signs of electrocution on his body. We extracted him safely to an ambulance but our resuscitation efforts failed."