43-year-old dies after electrocuted in storage unit in Acre

A 43-year-old man was electrocuted in a storage unit in Acre on Saturday afternoon, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) press release.MDA received the report at 6:25 p.m. and rushed to the scene. A team of medics and paramedics treated the man and tried to resuscitate him, but he was eventually proclaimed dead.According to MDA paramedic Amir Dadon, "the injured man was laying in a storage room, unconscious and with signs of electrocution on his body. We extracted him safely to an ambulance but our resuscitation efforts failed."