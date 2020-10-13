Man arrested for long-term physical, mental, sexual abuse of family

A Beit Shemesh resident in his 40s was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion that for years he had mentally and physically abused his wife and children in addition to carrying out sexual offenses.
A report was filed with police that the man had abused his daughter, which initiated a police investigation into the situation. They were able to uncover a long-standing history of abuse and sexual offenses by the suspect on his wife and children.
