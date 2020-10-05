The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Man arrested for throwing inactive grenade in Haifa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 13:25
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion that he threw an inactive grenade into the yard of a home in Haifa on Monday, according to a Police spokesperson. 
The police opened an investigation after getting a call from residents about a grenade that did not detonate on Monday morning. Officers patrolled the area and arrested the suspect while a police bomb squad officer neutralized the grenade.
