According to the suspicion, the suspect took the minor in his vehicle to a secluded place, where he allegedly committed serious sexual offenses with her.

The suspect, 24, from Sderot was arrested last night for questioning on suspicion of the offenses against him, and on Monday he will be brought before the Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon with a request to extend his arrest.

Israel Police opened an investigation following a complaint received at the Kiryat Gat station by the mother of a 5-year-old minor against her brother-in-law who allegedly committed serious sexual offenses with her daughter earlier this year, Maariv reported Monday.