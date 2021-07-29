Man dies, further 10 injured in severe car crash on Highway 90

A 25-year-old man has died and 10 others were injured on Thursday in a severe car crash on Israel's Highway 90, Magen David Adom (MDA) said in a statement.

The 10 injured were taken to the Soroka-University Medical Center by helicopter. Eight are in light condition while two are in medium condition.

"A severe accident has occurred involving a number of vehicles on Highway 90," said MDA's paramedic Dan Avivi. "The 25-year-old was trapped unconscious inside one of the cars and following prolonged resuscitation efforts MDA paramedics called his death," Avivi added.