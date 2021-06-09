Man found dead in burning car in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem neighborhood

A man was found dead in a flaming car in the Ein Kerem neighborhood of Jerusalem on Wednesday night, Israel Police reported.

MDA paramedic Yonatan Shor said in a statement that "Near the Beit Zayit junction, we entered a bicycle path and saw a burning vehicle. We tried to get close to the car but we couldn't, due to the intensity of the flames."

"After firefighting operations were done, we saw that the driver was injured, unconscious with no signs of life in the driver's sear, and we had no choice but to determine his death."