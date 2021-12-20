Man indicted for murdering his wife

Haifa's district attorney's office filed an indictment against Mohammad Abadi from Galilee for allegedly murdering his wife Aisha, Ynet reported.

According to the indictment, Abadi entered the bedroom while his wife was sleeping and stabbed her 27 times in various parts of her body.

The attorney's office will request to keep him under arrest until the end of the proceedings.