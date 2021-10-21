Man indicted for running over police in Netanya

A man was indicted on Thursday on murder charges for running over and killing Israel Police volunteer Hossam Zaghir and seriously injuring police officer Amir Abu Rish in September.

The suspect's arrest has been extended and on Thursday he was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault causing bodily injury, disruption of a police officer in the performance of his duties, abandonment after injury, obstruction of justice and unlawful lodging and employment.

"This is a very serious incident. Running over, abandonment and failure to provide assistance must not happen. Period!" said Israel Police Coastal District commander Yoram Sofer. "An indictment was filed today, it will not return the murdered Hossam Zaghir nor the health of the policeman Amir Abu Rish. This is a message to every person that they should know we will reach them and exact justice with him. Condolences to the volunteer's family and health to the police officer."