One dead in shooting incident in Jaffa

An Israeli man in his 40s died from gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Jaffa , near the port, on Saturday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics said they found the man unconscious in the water near the pier with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics made unsuccessful resuscitation attempts and his death was called as he was being rushed to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the shooting incident , which is of criminal background. Police are also scanning the area for information on the perpetrators and collecting pieces of evidence at the scene.

According to Israeli media, a criminal well-known to police in Tel Aviv-Jaffa is an early suspect for the murder.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.