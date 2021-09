A 30-year-old man was severely injured in a fight in Haifa on Tuesday morning.

MDA arrived on the scene and took him to the hospital.

"We saw a man in his 30's lying on the ground, and a policeman was on the scene and started doing CPR," said the MDA medic. "He wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse, and he had injuries on his body. We gave him life-saving care and took him to the hospital, while doing CPR. He was mortally injured."