Man shot dead in his home in Taiba

Twenty-five-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Bransi was shot dead in his home in Taiba on Thursday night. Israel Police opened an investigation into the incident on Friday morning.

Bransi marks the 122nd murder in the 2021 calendar year of Arabs relating to crime, according to the Abrahams Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to coexistance in Israel.

In 102 of the cases, the murder was carried out with a firearm. Out of the 122, 59 of them were below the age of 30.

Bransi was shot near the entryway of his home, and was taken to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where his death was called.