Man shot in Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam, in critical condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2020 22:34
A man in his 30’s was shot on Sunday in the southern Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam and is in critical condition, Ynet reported.
On Friday a school principal in the same town was shot and injured, at this point the cases seem to be unrelated.
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps, indicating rising contagio
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 10:31 PM
French coronavirus deaths rise by seven to 29,640
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 10:13 PM
Morocco to resume domestic flights starting June 25
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 10:02 PM
US CDC reports 2,248,029 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 09:18 PM
Litzman to quit Knesset, replaced by Rabbi Eliyahu Hasid
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/21/2020 08:41 PM
Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 07:48 PM
Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court Judge tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/21/2020 07:07 PM
Dutch police arrest dozens after protest over coronavirus restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 06:57 PM
Israel's number of coronavirus patients continues to rise
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/21/2020 06:53 PM
Germany struggles to impose local lockdowns amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 06:22 PM
State Comptroller: I will not open an investigation into Mandelblit
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/21/2020 06:17 PM
UK death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 43 to 42,632
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 06:06 PM
50-year-old killed in accident after car drops into valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/21/2020 05:34 PM
Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 05:16 PM
Panama exhumes 19 bodies in search of victims of 1989 US invasion
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 04:31 PM
