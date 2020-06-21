Man shot in Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam, in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 21, 2020 22:34
A man in his 30’s was shot on Sunday in the southern Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam and is in critical condition, Ynet reported. On Friday a school principal in the same town was shot and injured, at this point the cases seem to be unrelated.
