Terrorist infiltrates Gaza border, stabs man in Israeli border town

A spokesperson for the Eshkol Regional Council reported on Sunday evening that a terrorist had entered into Israeli territory and stabbed a man near the town of Yated, around 5 kilometers from the Gaza border in southern Israel.

ניסיון הפיגוע באשכול: ככל הנראה אזרח נפצע קל מדקירה. המחבל, שהיה חמוש בסכינים, נוטרל @Itsik_zuarets צילום: נאור אואקרט pic.twitter.com/XeiGoistEp

A civilian who noticed the terrorist walking in the direction of the street reported what he saw.

A local security patrol member arrived at the scene and questioned the suspect.

The terrorist then pulled a knife on the patroller, lightly injuring him. The patroller shot back.