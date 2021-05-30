Terrorist infiltrates Gaza border, stabs man in Israeli border town

A spokesperson for the Eshkol Regional Council reported on Sunday evening that a terrorist had entered into Israeli territory and stabbed a man near the town of Yated, around 5 kilometers from the Gaza border in southern Israel.
Though the terrorist was neutralized, residents of Yated and the nearby Sde Avraham were instructed to lock their doors and stay inside while additional forces scan the area.
ניסיון הפיגוע באשכול: ככל הנראה אזרח נפצע קל מדקירה. המחבל, שהיה חמוש בסכינים, נוטרל@Itsik_zuarets צילום: נאור אואקרט pic.twitter.com/XeiGoistEp— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 30, 2021
A civilian who noticed the terrorist walking in the direction of the street reported what he saw.
A local security patrol member arrived at the scene and questioned the suspect.
The terrorist then pulled a knife on the patroller, lightly injuring him. The patroller shot back.
