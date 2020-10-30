Man threatens protesters with a knife in Tel Aviv

A Tel-Aviv protest Thursday night almost turned violent when a 45-year-old man threatened passing protesters with a knife. The man was quickly arrested by Israeli Police, and is being investigated.When the protesters turned onto HaKovshim Street, the man, a local resident, threatened the protesters verbally and wielded a knife towards them. It is unclear where he was physically standing, or how close he was, when he made the threats. According to the Israel Police, the protests that occurred tonight happened without proper coordination with the Police, who followed them through the streets, ensuring their safety.