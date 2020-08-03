The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Manhattan DA seeks to dismiss Trump lawsuit over subpoena for tax records

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 3, 2020 19:27
The Manhattan district attorney on Monday filed a motion to dismiss US President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging a subpoena for his tax records


Tags United States tax Manhattan US President Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu: I will promote more severe punishment for child abuse
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 08/03/2020 08:38 PM
Former king Juan Carlos to leave Spain amid investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 08:36 PM
France sees a rise in number of people in ICU units for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 08:29 PM
UK urges medicine suppliers to stockpile before Brexit transition ends
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 08:12 PM
Chief of staff to Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 08:03 PM
Vatican says ex-pope Benedict's condition "not particularly worrying"
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 07:34 PM
Florida to provide 15-minute COVID-19 test results at two sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 07:30 PM
Portugal reports no coronavirus deaths for first time since March
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 06:53 PM
Eight-year-old child found alone on Route 6
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/03/2020 06:11 PM
Lebanon appoints president's diplomatic adviser as new foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 05:16 PM
Netanyahu warns Israel's neighbors: We will harm those who threaten us
Amir Peretz: We have to restore public trust
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/03/2020 04:39 PM
Pakistan says mediation between Saudi and Iran going slowly
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 04:19 PM
There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 03:27 PM
Vietnam reports 21 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 02:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by