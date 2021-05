"Harming innocent people is never okay," he said, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the IDF continued its manhunt Monday morning after the two Palestinian gunmen who were involved in the attack, wounding three 19-year old seminary students.

Two of the victims were shot in the head and the chest and rendered unconscious. One was critically injured and another seriously injured, and both are still in the ICU, Beilinson Hospital reported on Monday morning.

Ra’am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas condemned on Monday the terrorist attack that took place at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank on Sunday evening, N12 reported.