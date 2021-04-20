Mansour Abbas: We are in talks to form coalition with anti-Netanyahu bloc

Ra’am (United Arab List) Party head Mansour Abbas said on Tuesday that his party is in talks with the anti-Netanyahu bloc to form a coalition, Walla News reported.Abbas made the statement the day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost control of the Knesset, after the anti-Netanyahu bloc defeated him in a key vote in the parliament on Monday.Netanyahu’s opponents succeeded in passing their proposal for control over the powerful Knesset Arrangements Committee, which runs the Knesset until a government is formed, thanks to the support of Ra’am led by Abbas.