The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mansour Abbas: We are in talks to form coalition with anti-Netanyahu bloc

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2021 10:00
Ra’am (United Arab List) Party head Mansour Abbas said on Tuesday that his party is in talks with the anti-Netanyahu bloc to form a coalition, Walla News reported.
Abbas made the statement the day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost control of the Knesset, after the anti-Netanyahu bloc defeated him in a key vote in the parliament on Monday.
Netanyahu’s opponents succeeded in passing their proposal for control over the powerful Knesset Arrangements Committee, which runs the Knesset until a government is formed, thanks to the support of Ra’am led by Abbas.
Coronavirus: Palestinian Authority purchases 4.5 million vaccines
Joint List head: Will consider supporting gov't led by Lapid, Bennett
Coronavirus in Israel: 129 new cases, 0.3% of tests positive
China plans $3 bln supercomputing centre to analyse data from space
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 08:48 AM
IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi's convoy involved in traffic accident
Israelis lightly injured after driving into Palestinian town
US ambassador to Russia will return home briefly -Axios
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 07:17 AM
First meeting of Knesset Arrangements Committee ends with no decisions
Six arrested in rumored racist attack in Jerusalem
Israel signs deal to buy millions of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna - N12
Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2021 10:17 PM
COVAX supplies 72,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority
Netanyahu to A-G: I will appoint justice minister by May
Arab teens arrested for throwing coffee in Jewish man's face in Jerusalem
President Rivlin spoke with Mahmous Abbas, wished him 'Ramadan Kareem'
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by